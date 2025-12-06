Altercation between 10 people leaves man dead at Spalding County bar

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A fight at a bar in Griffin on Friday night may have led to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man, police say.

Shortly after midnight, Griffin officers were called to Kevin’s Corner on Williamson Zebulon Road after receiving a call about a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the shooting resulted from an altercation involving 10 customers that escalated into gunfire.

The GPD identified Daulton Statham, 25, as the suspected shooter.

He’s charged with murder and is currently in custody at the Spalding County Jail.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Caleb Smith at 770-229-6452 or cbsmith@cityofgriffin.com.

