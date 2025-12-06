Clayton Co. man killed 23-year-old because ‘he felt victim disrespected him by looking at his wife’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old man will spend years behind bars after he was convicted of malice murder for the 2023 shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Clayton County.

A Clayton County jury found Frederick Scott, 53, guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession during a felony.

The conviction stems from the shooting death of 23-year-old Niang Djine on December 29, 2023, in Morrow.

According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened after Scott felt disrespected by Djine looking at his wife outside the Social Security Office.

Last week, a Clayton County judge sentenced Scott to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus five years.

“We hope this conviction brings peace to the family of Mr. Djine and that the citizens of Clayton County can rest easier knowing a violent offender has been removed from our streets,” said District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley.

During the trial, detectives recovered surveillance footage that shows Djine standing outside the Social Security Office with a friend scrolling on his phone.

Surveillance footage captured the moment when a black Dodge Caravan drove by slowly, stopped briefly, and a shot was fired, hitting Djine in the stomach.

The DA said surveillance video captured Scott in possession of the gun used in the shooting.

Scott’s wife testified that Scott was upset because Djine looked at her as she exited the office.

Djine, originally from Senegal, did not speak English and had no prior interaction with Scott or his wife before the shooting, according to the DA’s office.

