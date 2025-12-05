Metro county using ‘Masters Rule’ to allow people to rent out homes for World Cup games

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County is encouraging homeowners to rent their homes tax-free during the FIFA World Cup next summer, as soccer fans and media flock to the metro area.

With the influx of visitors expected for the FIFA World Cup, Fayette County is promoting the rental of private homes as an alternative to hotels, which may not have enough capacity to accommodate everyone.

Eric Dial, head of Fayette Forward, emphasized the significance of the World Cup’s arrival.

“I want people to understand the gravity and magnitude of how big it will be when the World Cup comes to Atlanta,” Dial said.

Homeowners in Fayette County can take advantage of the federal tax code’s “Master’s Rule,” which allows them to rent their primary homes for up to 14 nights a year without paying state or federal taxes on the income.

To facilitate this process, Fayette County has launched SoccerHousingBureau.com, where homeowners can list their properties for rent during the World Cup.

The website already features a variety of listings, such as “World Cup Entertainment Paradise” for $1,350 a night and “Peaceful Peachtree Villa” for $350 a night.

The U.S. Soccer Federation’s new headquarters and training center are being constructed in Fayette County, further establishing the area as a hub for soccer fans.

Homeowners have received flyers in the mail announcing the Soccer Housing Bureau, encouraging them to participate in this rental opportunity.

“I would have to discuss it with my better half, my wife, to find out how she feels as far as a comfort level,” Fayette County homeowner Alex Jefferson said.

As Fayette County prepares for the World Cup, local homeowners have the chance to showcase Southern hospitality while benefiting financially from the event.

The initiative aims to provide ample accommodation options for the influx of international visitors.

