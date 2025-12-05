2 found dead inside Coweta County home

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating a double homicide at a home in Coweta County. They arrested a suspect who was still inside the house when they arrived.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Little Road around 8 p.m. Thursday after they received a 911 call.

When deputies got to the home, they found two people dead inside. Investigators have not identified the victims or how they died.

The latest developments on the investigation, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Investigators are working to find a motive behind the killings. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed up to the scene to collect evidence and help with the case. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office say they plan to release more information later today.

