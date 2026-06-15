Georgia school district’s ‘beloved’ superintendent dies

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts County School District is mourning the loss of its “beloved” Superintendent Brent Lowe who died over the weekend.

The district announced Lowe’s death on Saturday.

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Butts County Board of Education said Lowe joined the community in 2022 and quickly became a trusted leader and dear friend.

“Mr. Lowe was a big presence with a big heart, who always put kids first in the work that he did,” Kelly-Strickland King, chair of Butts County Board of Education, wrote in a statement. “We are saddened by this great loss, but we are confident that what he helped to build here in Butts County will endure.”

Lowe is survived by his wife and three children. The district did not release his cause of death.

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