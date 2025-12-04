Councilwoman always has a gun, she says during meeting. She named it ‘Tiffany’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Forest Park councilwoman says after being threatened and having a rock thrown at a window at her home, she is now packing a pistol everywhere she goes.

District 4 Councilwoman Letresa Akins-Wells went on a long rant during a recent council meeting, warning her enemies to stay away from her home - or else.

One councilwoman told Channel 2’s Tom Jones she was concerned about Wells’ mental state and felt threatened by her comments. She asked to have metal detectors installed where councilmembers enter City Hall.

Wells said her mental health is fine, and there is no need for anyone to feel threatened. She said she is just fed up with being attacked and needs to feel safe.

“Tiffany. I call her Tiffany,” Wells said, showing off her 9mm handgun.

That’s even though she doesn’t like guns.

“But I feel like I have to protect myself. If I don’t then who will?” she said.

The longtime councilwoman says she doesn’t feel safe, and “everybody is attacking me.”

“Someone tried to come at me and attack me, and they had to be held back by the mayor,” Wells said at the meeting.

She later said it was Councilwoman Delores Gunn who tried to attack her.

Then Wells said at the meeting someone threw a large rock at a window at her home. Wells said it happened around 2 in the morning, and it frightened her.

“And they threw it with the intent of trying to break the glass. But they missed,” she told Jones.

Wells told the council she’s been harassed in the past, and she is fed up.

“I don’t mind dying for mine,” you hear her say in the meeting video she posted on social media.

She told the council she is now packing a pistol to protect herself: “I’m not dealing with it. So, if you value your life, if you value your family’s life, stay the hell away from where I lay my head.”

Councilwoman Kimberly James told Jones she felt threatened by Wells’ comments. Wells said there was no need for James to feel threatened.

“I said if you come to where i live. I have to protect myself. That’s not a threat,” she said.

Wells now has 24-hour police protection at her home.

Despite her tough exterior she got emotional talking about not feeling safe in her own home.

“And I don’t feel I deserve what I’m going through,” she said, fighting back tears.

Jones reached out to the mayor and Councilwoman Gunn to respond to Wells’ comments but has not heard back.

Councilwoman James says Wells comments may be in response to an ethics complaint filed against her. Wells says the complaint is bogus and she has filed her own ethics complaint against Councilwoman Gunn.

