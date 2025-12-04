Car running from deputies in wrong-way crash on I-75 in north Georgia; 3 killed

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A car being chased by deputies caused a deadly three-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Thursday on Interstate 75 in Dalton, Georgia State Patrol said.

A 2025 Hyundai Elantra was trying to get away from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office when it drove in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes around 10:30 a.m.

GSP said it hit a GMC Canyon before crashing into a JB Hunt tractor-trailer and a concrete divider near mile marker 336.

The Elantra and the semi truck both caught fire, and the three people inside the Elantra were killed.

The three others involved in the crash were taken to Hamilton Medical with minor injuries.

Officials have not identified the people who died.

I-75 south was shut down for several hours. The sheriff’s office said all lanes were reopened around 2 p.m.

The GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was requested to assist with this crash investigation.

