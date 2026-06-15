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This is the best BBQ joint in Georgia

By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV

Southern Soul Barbecue food

By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV

Smoky pulled pork, savory Brunswick stew, and brown sugar-and-honey-glazed ribs led this Georgia barbecue restaurant to the title of Best Barbecue Joint in Georgia.

Southern Living recently unveiled its “The South’s Best 2026″ awards. The company’s readers voted across numerous categories, including “The Best Barbecue Joint in Every Southern State.”

When the votes were counted, Southern Soul on St. Simons Island emerged as having the best offerings in the state.

“Kick things off by sipping tropical drinks at the outdoor Channel Marker Bar, and then find something tempting on the daily specials board, like smoked prime rib sandwiches, jerk-chicken burritos, and house-cured pastrami Reubens,” Southern Living noted in the article.

“Our main goal through Southern Soul Barbeque is to spread the gospel of Southern foodways and slow food while continuing to offer some of the Southeast’s finest smoked meats and sides.” owner Griffin “Griff” Bufkin noted on the company’s website.

The restaurant opened in 2006, but Southern Soul rose to fame in 2010 when Guy Fieri brought his “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” TV show to town to tape an episode.

After the episode was shot but before it aired, the restaurant burned down. Owners Harrison Sapp and Bufkin didn’t let that slow them down. They opened several weeks later in a tent, then moved into a mobile food trailer, before restoring the original restaurant. Sapp and Bufkin told Southern Living that business doubled overnight after the segment aired.

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This isn’t the first time the restaurant has claimed the title. Southern Soul captured the title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

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