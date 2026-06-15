This is the best BBQ joint in Georgia

Smoky pulled pork, savory Brunswick stew, and brown sugar-and-honey-glazed ribs led this Georgia barbecue restaurant to the title of Best Barbecue Joint in Georgia.

Southern Living recently unveiled its “The South’s Best 2026″ awards. The company’s readers voted across numerous categories, including “The Best Barbecue Joint in Every Southern State.”

When the votes were counted, Southern Soul on St. Simons Island emerged as having the best offerings in the state.

“Kick things off by sipping tropical drinks at the outdoor Channel Marker Bar, and then find something tempting on the daily specials board, like smoked prime rib sandwiches, jerk-chicken burritos, and house-cured pastrami Reubens,” Southern Living noted in the article.

“Our main goal through Southern Soul Barbeque is to spread the gospel of Southern foodways and slow food while continuing to offer some of the Southeast’s finest smoked meats and sides.” owner Griffin “Griff” Bufkin noted on the company’s website.

The restaurant opened in 2006, but Southern Soul rose to fame in 2010 when Guy Fieri brought his “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” TV show to town to tape an episode.

After the episode was shot but before it aired, the restaurant burned down. Owners Harrison Sapp and Bufkin didn’t let that slow them down. They opened several weeks later in a tent, then moved into a mobile food trailer, before restoring the original restaurant. Sapp and Bufkin told Southern Living that business doubled overnight after the segment aired.

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This isn’t the first time the restaurant has claimed the title. Southern Soul captured the title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

0 of 98 The Kentucky Castle Looking for a magical trip in 2026? Kiawah Island Looking for a getaway this summer? (Photo courtesy of Kiawah Island Golf Resort) Omni Grove Park Inn The South is full of some great resorts! (Nelson Hicks) Gaylord Opryland Resort Whether you want to be pampered... (Gaylord Opryland Resort) The Kentucky Castle get away with friends... Sea Island discover great adventures... Sea Island relax... Sea Island or enjoy a great meal, the South has you covered! Omni Grove Park Inn Southern Living recently unveiled its "South’s Best Resorts" list as voted on by the publication's readers. (Omni Grove Park Inn) Omni Grove Park Inn Check out South's Best Resorts to see the complete list. (Omni Grove Park Inn) Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Let's head to Florida to kick it off! Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island This is the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Amelia Island Southern Living notes that the "Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island takes its job as an oceanfront stay seriously by making sure there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy. An 18-hole championship golf course and luxury spa are big draws for adults. Meanwhile, the Ritz Kids program introduces younger guests to the excitement of the island through games, arts and crafts, and adventures in and around the water." Amelia Island It ranks as number 10 on the list. (Pieter Jordaan/Pieter Jordaan) Amelia Island Here are some more photos from Amelia Island. (Photographer: W. Herb Clark - Ed/Photographer: W. Herb Clark - Ed) Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Let's stay in Florida for the No. 9 resort on the list. (Don Riddle Images) Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort This is the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. (Don Riddle Images) Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Southern Living notes, "A match made in vacation heaven, the star power of Disney World and the Four Seasons come together to create one bucket-list worthy setting for your next Disney adventure. You’ve got perfect proximity to the parks, but if you’re looking for a line-free day, let the kids run wild at the property’s five-acre water park or complimentary kids’ club." Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Here are some more photos from the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. (Don Riddle) Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Here are some more photos from the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Here are some more photos from the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Here are some more photos from the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. (Don Riddle Images) Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Here are some more photos from the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. (Don Riddle Images) Kiawah Island For No. 8, we're off to the South Carolina coast... (Sammy Todd Dyess Photography /Kiawah Island Golf Resort) Kiawah Island and a visit to Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island That's where you'll find the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. (Kiawah Island Golf Resort) Kiawah Island The Sanctuary is an ocean-front resort with an amazing array of amenities. Kiawah Island The area offers great opportunities for those who love tennis and golf. (Kiawah Island Golf Resort) Kiawah Island Southern Living noted, "This seaside mansion was designed to feel like a grand historic property, despite the fact that it welcomed its first overnight guests in 2004. To set the scene, 160 50-foot-tall trees were transplanted onto the oceanfront property, and the interiors were decked out in Southern heirlooms and antiques. Two outdoor pools surrounded by lounge chairs offer plenty of room to relax, but the Lowcountry stunner is best known for its five golf courses and private learning center, all open for guests to enjoy." (Kiawah Island Golf Resort) Kiawah Island Kiawah is just outside of Charleston between Savannah and Myrtle Beach. Kiawah Island Here are some more photos of Kiawah Island in South Carolina. (Photo courtesy of Kiawah Island Golf Resort) Sea Island We're staying on the coast...but headed to Georgia for the spot that captured the No. 7 spot on Southern Living's The South's Best Resorts 2025. Sea Island This is Sea Island. Sea Island Southern Living noted, "Fishing, kayaking, sailing, or horseback riding can all be on the agenda. Breakfast in bed and a private cabana at the Beach Club adult pool are also on the table. Five miles of private beach and four private golf courses are also at your disposal." Sea Island Here are some more photos from a getaway to Sea Island. Sea Island Here are some more photos from a getaway to Sea Island. Sea Island Here are some more photos from a getaway to Sea Island. The Kentucky Castle No. 7 on the list is the Kentucky Castle, a 55-year-old castle, with views of 110 acres of rolling bluegrass farmland. The Kentucky Castle "It doesn’t get more storybook than spending the night in a picturesque castle set on 110 acres of rolling farmland," Southern Living noted. The Kentucky Castle "Just strolling around this dreamy property is a luxury, but add in a full calendar of events like murder mystery dinners and special afternoon teas, and you’ve got a recipe for a winning stay." The Kentucky Castle The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. The Kentucky Castle Whether you're indulging in a romantic getaway, celebrating a special occasion, or simply seeking a relaxing getaway, at The Kentucky Castle, every moment is memorable. Blackberry Farm We're headed to Walland, Tennessee to check out the No. 5 resort on the list. (Photos by beall + thomas photography) Blackberry Farm It's Blackberry Farm and Mountain. (Photos by beall + thomas photography) Blackberry Farm Southern Living notes, "Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains is an intimate, world-class resort that excels at all it pursues. From award-winning dining and wine programs to thoughtful amenities aimed at connecting visitors with the outdoors, every guest gets a tailored experience here." (Photos by beall + thomas photography) Blackberry Farm Blackberry Farm is a luxury hotel and resort situated on a pastoral 4200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains. It includes a spa, brewery, farm activities and is well knows for its food and wine program. (Photos by beall + thomas photography) Blackberry Farm It's taken the top spot on this list in the past. Blackberry Farm Blackberry Farm on the web by clicking here. (Photos by beall + thomas photography) Check out. (Photos by beall + thomas photography) Gaylord Opryland Resort To Nashville next for a visit to the No. 4 resort on the list. (Gaylord Opryland Resort) Gaylord Opryland Resort It's the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. (Gaylord Opryland Resort) Gaylord Opryland Resort Between a water park, indoor river and fountain shows set to music, the Gaylord Opryland Resort is worth a visit. (Doug Scaletta/Gaylord Opryland Resort) Gaylord Opryland Resort Southern Living notes, "It’s easy to get a little turned around inside this 9-acre complex that’s entirely contained inside plant-filled glass atriums. Maintaining a perfectly balmy 72 degrees year-round, there’s something unexpected but exciting around every corner. Splash around in the waterpark (appropriately named SoundWaves for its Music City setting); see the resort from the water on a boat ride that travels along a winding river; or stake out a spot for the nightly light and fountain shows in the atrium." (Gaylord Opryland Resort) Gaylord Opryland Resort Here are some more photos of the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. (Dan Ham /Gaylord Opryland Resort) Gaylord Opryland Resort Here are some more photos of the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. (Gaylord Opryland Resort) Gaylord Opryland Resort Here are some more photos of the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. (Dan Ham /Gaylord Opryland Resort) Gaylord Opryland Resort Here are some more photos of the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. (Doug Scaletta/Gaylord Opryland Resort) Jekyll Island Club Resort Let's make a return visit to the Georgia coast! Georgia is home to the No. 3 resort on the list. (Jekyll Island Club Resort) Jekyll Island Club Resort It's the Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island. (Jekyll Island Club Resort) Jekyll Island Club Resort Southern Living notes, "After undergoing property-wide renovations in 2024, this historic property is more ready than ever to welcome guests to its wonderland of vacation-ready fun that includes miles of paved biking paths, two pools, 10 miles of private beaches, a mini golf course, and more." (Jekyll Island Club Resort) Virtual Tour photos Don't miss Driftwood Beach on a visit! Sea turtles hatch on Jekyll Island (Credit: Georgia Sea Turtle Center) Jekyll Island Club Resort (Jekyll Island Club Resort) Photo courtesy of Jekyll Island Club Resort Photo courtesy of Jekyll Island Club Resort Omni Grove Park Inn For the top two spots on Southern Living's The South's Best Resorts 2026, you need to head to Asheville, NC. (Nelson Hicks) The Omni Grove Park Inn The Omni Grove Park Inn checks in at the second spot on the list. It was No. 1 last year. (The Omni Resort) Omni Grove Park Inn You might know the resort from its annual National Gingerbread House Competition. (Michael Oppenheim/Omni Grove Park Inn) National Gingerbread House Competitiion Enjoy the massive fireplaces... (Nelson Hicks) The Omni Grove Park Inn or spa on a visit. (The Omni Resort) The Omni Grove Park Inn Southern Living noted, "With its unmistakable exterior of mossy granite boulders, this iconic inn has been inspiring dreams since it first opened its doors to visitors in 1913. At the time, Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan said that it was “built for the ages,” and his remark has certainly proven true." (The Omni Resort) The Omni Grove Park Inn Relax and enjoy a visit to the resort's spa. (The Omni Resort) Omni Grove Park Inn Check out South's Best Resorts to see the complete list. (Omni Grove Park Inn) The Omni Grove Park Inn (The Omni Resort) Omni Grove Park Inn (Omni Grove Park Inn) Omni Grove Park Inn (Omni Grove Park Inn) The Inn on Biltmore Estate For the final spot, we head across town. (The Biltmore Company) The Inn on Biltmore Estate That's where you will find The Inn on Biltmore Estate. (The Biltmore Company) The Inn on Biltmore Estate Southern Living notes, not only can you visit the famous Biltmore Estate... (The Biltmore Company) The Inn on Biltmore Estate but you can spend the night at The Inn, too. (The Biltmore Company) The Inn on Biltmore Estate "Every Southerner should tour the iconic Biltmore Estate at least once in their life, but if you really want to up the ante on an unforgettable experience, book a room at the Inn on Biltmore Estate. With newly renovated rooms and unmatched views of the Blue Ridge Mountains right outside your window, there’s certainly a case for staying in bed all day. However, between the inn’s spa, shopping, dining, and wine tasting at Antler Hill Village & Winery, and unlimited access to tour the 8,000-acre grounds and Biltmore House, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy." (The Biltmore Company) The Inn on Biltmore Estate (The Biltmore Company) The Inn on Biltmore Estate What's your favorite resort in the South? (The Biltmore Company) Kiawah Island

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