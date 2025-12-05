Georgia

2 Georgia police officers shot while serving warrant

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police tape
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Two men were arrested, accused of placing an "incendiary device" that was lit but failed to explode under a news vehicle. (Andrew Sentipal/Andrew - stock.adobe.com)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

TIFT, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two officers were shot Friday morning, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred near the 800 block of Lee Ave in Tifton, Georgia.

Authorities said Tifton police were attempting to serve a warrant at the home when two officers were shot.

The officers, whose ages and identities were not released, are stable, the department said.

According to Tifton officials, the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

Friday afternoon, the suspect was taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is still active; however, the incident is under control, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Rep. Austin Scott are asking everyone to keep the officers’ families in your prayers as they recover.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read