2 Georgia police officers shot while serving warrant

TIFT, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two officers were shot Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred near the 800 block of Lee Ave in Tifton, Georgia.

Authorities said Tifton police were attempting to serve a warrant at the home when two officers were shot.

The officers, whose ages and identities were not released, are stable, the department said.

According to Tifton officials, the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

Friday afternoon, the suspect was taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is still active; however, the incident is under control, officials said.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Rep. Austin Scott are asking everyone to keep the officers’ families in your prayers as they recover.

Please join Marty, the girls, and me in prayer for the two Tifton officers wounded this morning in the line of duty. These brave officers, their families, and the entire Tifton Police Department will remain in our thoughts and prayers as they face the road ahead. https://t.co/znFkCBgRKm — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 5, 2025

Two Tifton police officers were shot in the line of duty today and are reported to be in stable condition, according to city officials.



Please join me in praying for the recovery of our officers and for the protection of those during this developing situation. — Rep. Austin Scott (@AustinScottGA08) December 5, 2025

