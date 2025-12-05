Lake Lanier bar fight lands 4 men in jail

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Four men face criminal charges after a fight broke out at Lake Lanier Islands on Tuesday night, resulting in serious injuries to one of the men.

The fight happened just after 11:45 p.m. at Legacy Lodge, where Hall County deputies found Carmelo Perez Rodriguez, 47, of Bean Station, Tenn., with serious facial injuries.

Officials said the men involved were attending a work meeting at the resort and had been drinking at Bullfrogs Bar & Grille.

According to the investigation, Rodriguez became loud and boisterous, antagonizing other guests, and was refused more alcohol by the bar staff.

The HCSO said Issac Gordon, 29, of Zirconia, NC, confronted Rodriguez, escalating the situation. David Edward Marsh, 48, of Sebring, Fla., and David Michael Higgins, 38, of Woodstock, tried to escort Rodriguez back to his room.

The confrontation turned physical inside an elevator, where Rodriguez and Higgins began fighting, deputies said. The fight continued into a hallway, where Marsh placed Rodriguez in a chokehold in an attempt to subdue him, according to the report. Rodriguez threw punches at Marsh, who then kicked Rodriguez in the face, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Rodriguez was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of his injuries, including a broken nose. Marsh declined medical treatment, while Higgins was treated for facial bruises and a knee injury before being taken to jail. Gordon was not injured.

As a result of the fight, Marsh was charged with aggravated battery, affray, and public drunkenness. Rodriguez, Gordon, and Higgins were each charged with affray and public drunkenness.

They were booked into the Hall County Detention Center.

