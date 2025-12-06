Popular family-owned Atlanta restaurant closes after 25 years

ATLANTA — A beloved family-owned establishment is getting ready to close its doors for good after more than two decades in business.

Agave Restaurant says its last day will be January 31st, 2026.

The restaurant, known for its community-focused approach, announced on its Facebook page that the decision was not made lightly.

“Due to the current economic climate and unsustainable conditions. This decision was not made lightly, but as our family looks toward a new chapter, we find it is time to say goodbye,” the owners wrote.

Agave Restaurant has been a staple in the community, providing a venue for laughter-filled dinners and celebrations for a quarter of a century.

“You have been more than customers; you have become an extended part of our family,” the owners stated.

The owners are encouraging patrons to visit until the end of January to help close honorably.

In addition to accepting all outstanding gift cards until closure, the owners have also set up a donation page to support their staff during this transition, encouraging the community to contribute any amount they can.

