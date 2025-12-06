From worst to first: Kennesaw State football wins its first Conference USA title

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Kennesaw State football program went from 2-10 in its first FBS season to Conference USA champions in its second on Friday night.
Quarterback Amari Odom led the Owls on a championship drive in the final minute and connected with Navelle Dean on a game-winning touchdown to defeat Jacksonville State, 19-15.
It’s the team’s first conference title since it won the Big Sky in FCS in 2021 and its first FBS conference title.
The Owls moved up to FBS in 2024 and finished last place in Conference USA standings with a 2-10 overall record. This year, they improved their record to 10-3 in head coach Jerry Mack’s first season.
Now, Kennesaw State waits to learn on Sunday where it will head for its first-ever bowl game.
