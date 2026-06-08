Widespread rain, storms today with risk for flooding in parts of north Georgia

Heavy rain and slow-moving storms will develop across north Georgia on Monday and bring with them the risk for flooding.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking isolated showers and patches of fog to start this morning. The rain chances will grow as we head throughout the day.

Taking you through the hour-by-hour forecast and when flooding risk goes up, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A flood watch is in effect through tonight for the following counties:

Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Haralson, Henry, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, Walker and Whitfield

More rain and storms are likely on Tuesday. Between Monday and Tuesday, there is the possibility for 1-2 inches of rainfall in parts of north Georgia, with locally higher amounts.

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