Publix closing in popular shopping district

ATLANTA — A Publix store at a popular Atlanta shopping and dining district will be closing this month. Atlantic Station confirmed in a statement that the Publix store’s last day will be on Dec. 27.

“The retail industry is cyclical, and Atlantic Station continues to adapt in ways that strengthen our position as a leading mixed-use destination,” the statement read. “We have an opportunity to reimagine the space and consider concepts that will add new options and value to the surrounding community.”

Publix said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News that a “number of factors” went into the decision to close the store.

“In our 95-year history, Publix has never had a layoff. We will offer associates at the Atlantic Station location positions at neighboring stores if they so desire.”

Customers can visit five other Publix stores within a 2-mile radius of Atlantic Station:

The Plaza Midtown (1 mile): 950 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

950 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Howell Mill Village (1.5 miles): 2020 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30318

2020 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30318 Ansley Mall (1.6 miles): 1544 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

1544 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Publix at Piedmont (1.8 miles): 595 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

595 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Peachtree Battle Shopping Center (2 miles): 2365 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

