Powerball drawing: $1 million winning ticket sold at Publix in Atlanta

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one lucky ticket took home a $1 million prize in Atlanta.

Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the winner purchased the ticket at the Publix store at 5829 Campbellton Road.

The ticket matched all five numbers of 5-18-26-47-59, but just missed out on the Powerball of 1. Tickets sold in California and Illinois also won $1 million each.

The next Powerball drawing will be for $775 million jackpot with an estimated cash value of $362.5 million.

Publix appears to be a lucky store for recent Georgia Lottery winners, including the largest lottery prize in the state’s history last month.

A single Mega Millions ticket sold at the Publix on N. Highway 29 in Newnan won the $980 million jackpot on Nov. 14.

A player won $1 million in the Nov. 22 Powerball drawing with a ticket purchased at Publix on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

One ticket purchased at the Publix on Rucker Road in Alpharetta won $1 million prize in October.

