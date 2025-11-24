$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at metro Atlanta Publix

ATLANTA — Though the $654 million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, one Georgia Lottery player was able to make bank thanks to the most recent drawing.

A Georgia Lottery player won $1 million in the Nov. 22 Powerball drawing by matching all five white-ball numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

In the same drawing, a Jonesboro resident won $50,000 with a ticket purchased on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

In addition to the Powerball winners, another player hit the jackpot for $306,706 in the Nov. 22 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket from Cusseta Package Store in Columbus.

The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 drawing were 07-21-23-31-39.In the Nov. 21 Mega Millions drawing, a player won $20,000 with a ticket from Publix in Savannah. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball, and had a built-in 2X multiplier, doubling the prize from $10,000 to $20,000.

A Fayetteville resident won $13,929 playing Double Win Quick Win on the mobile app, while another player won the top prize of $10,000 in the Nov. 21 evening drawing of Georgia FIVE with a ticket from BP Food & Gas in Brookhaven.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday with an estimated jackpot of $654 million.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group