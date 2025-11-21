Georgia Lottery’s Cash4Life won by metro Atlanta resident

ATLANTA — A Decatur resident has won $1,000 a day for life in the Georgia Lottery’s Cash4Life drawing held on Nov. 20.

The winning ticket, purchased via the Georgia Lottery mobile app, matched all five numbers and the Cash Ball, leading to the substantial prize. The winner opted for the lump sum payout of $7 million, claiming the prize on Nov. 21.

In addition to the Cash4Life win, another Georgia Lottery player hit the jackpot for $316,309 playing 100X The Money Quick Win on Nov. 19. This ticket was bought at a Publix located at 3045 Panola Road in Lithonia.

Further wins included a $10,000 prize for a Lawrenceville player in the Keno! game and another $10,000 for a Keysville resident playing the Lucky Coins Diggi Game, both on Nov. 20 through the mobile app.

Proceeds from these lottery games support educational initiatives across the state of Georgia.

