Take an exclusive look inside Mega Millions lottery studio

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Mega Millions lottery drawing studio, where the numbers will be drawn tonight.

Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez reported from the lottery studio next door.

He highlighted the importance of integrity and security in the drawing process. The machines used for the drawing are locked up.

Ed Katich, vice president of Risk and Compliance, emphasized the significance of the balls’ dimensions and weights.

“So what we do is when we initially receive the balls, we weigh them, we measure them, and we get some assistance from the Georgia Department of Agriculture,” he said.

The lottery studio houses 70 white balls and 24 gold balls, which are tested often to ensure integrity.

Seven sets of balls are randomly selected for each drawing, and each set is sealed after use, confirmed by a draw specialist and an auditor.

“So after they’re utilized, a seal goes on. The draw specialist and the auditor confirm that the seal has been placed,” Katich said.

Security measures are stringent, with the balls kept under lock and key in a standard safe every night. The lottery team demonstrated how they test the machines before each drawing, drawing five white balls and one gold ball multiple times to ensure randomness.

During the drawing, electricity and gravity take over as the balls are drawn and announced by John Crow.

Security cameras and a specific number of personnel are required to be present during the drawing to maintain the integrity of the process.

