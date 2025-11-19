$4 million payday for one Georgian playing Mega Millions

OCILLA, Ga. — Just a few days after someone in metro Atlanta won a $980 million jackpot playing Mega Millions, Georgia has another millionaire.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed that a ticket bought at the Sunny Food Mart in Ocilla won someone $4 million.

The player, who hasn’t been identified, matched all five white-ball numbers, but missed the Mega Ball, which would have earned them the $50 million jackpot.

Because the ticket had a built-in 4x multiplier, quadrupling the prize.

The winning numbers were 5-10-23-27-30 with a Mega Ball of 10.

Since no one took home the jackpot, it will grow to $60 million for Friday night’s drawing.

If that’s not enough cash to put in the bank, the Powerball jackpot is to $593 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

