Clayton inmate slips her cuffs, pulls fire alarm to escape from hospital, manhunt underway

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in Clayton County has escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County, according to officials.

Channel’s 2 Tom Jones has learned that an inmate got out of the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The inmate was identified as Brandi Marie Cannon. She was arrested earlier this month on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, giving a false name and violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Cannon was taken to the jail after telling officers she swallowed drugs before being taken to the jail.

She was able to slip out of her handcuffs and pull the fire alarm at the hospital to escape.

Law enforcement are currently searching for Cannon.

She is described as being five feet, five inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a camouflage T-shirt and black tights.

