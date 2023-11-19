Ga. leaders react to the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — Reactions are pouring in from around Georgia after the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Carter Center announced Sunday that Rosalyn, 96, passed away at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia. She died peacefully, with family by her side.

Mayor Andre Dickens described the former First Lady as an “activist, author and humanitarian.”

“More than 96 years ago, a First Lady was born years ahead of her time who urged us to take our mental health seriously. She was Rosalynn Carter, and sadly she has passed away. Mrs. Carter worked side by side with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, to make life better for people around the world. She never stopped advocating for mental health or the Equal Rights Amendment. She was an activist, author and humanitarian, travelled internationally as her husband’s envoy and was the model for the modern day First Lady. The city of Atlanta joins all of Georgia—and mourners around the world—as we honor the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”

Georgia Democrats released the following statement on the death of the former First Lady:

Georgia Democrats join our entire state, nation, and the world in mourning the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter – an extraordinary humanitarian, fierce mental health advocate, and beloved daughter of Georgia. https://t.co/eXBHTxe5PF — Georgia Democrats (@GeorgiaDemocrat) November 19, 2023

Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia’s Fourth District called Rosalynn Carter’s contributions to Georgia and society as unparalleled.

Our prayers are with the former president and the Carter family during this difficult time. https://t.co/r5u1ODg1hn pic.twitter.com/3T4tBRje99 — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) November 19, 2023

Gov. Brian Kemp credited Rosalynn’s ‘indelible impact’ on Georgia and the nation as a whole.

Bernice King, daughter of Civil Rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King offered “love and prayers” to the Carter family during this loss.

“Blessed are the peacemakers…” Love and prayers for former First Lady, #RosalynnCarter, and former President, #JimmyCarter. pic.twitter.com/hU37Jb6Owc — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 19, 2023

Georgia Tech called Rosalynn Carter a ‘friend’ of the university and acknowledged her contributions.

Rest in peace former First Lady Rosalynn Carter — an Ivan Allen Prize winner for social courage and a friend to Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/7jWiARsfvy — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) November 19, 2023

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Mrs. Carter represented “the best” of Georgians and expressed gratitude for the example Rosalynn set.

Derek and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family. President and Mrs. Carter have always exemplified the very best of who we are as Georgians and we are grateful for their example. https://t.co/hlwRIychbO — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 19, 2023

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Rosalynn’s “profound faith, compassion and kindness” allowed for “transformational” change to families across the country.

Our sincere condolences to the family of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health and caregivers, who passed away earlier today at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96 surrounded by her family. — GAGOP (@GaRepublicans) November 19, 2023

The United States Secret Service also credited Rosalynn for her impact she had on others.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Carter family. First Lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to helping others with compassion and grace, and was a model for us all. pic.twitter.com/t96sKscfxR — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 19, 2023

Congresswoman Lucy McBath credited Rosalynn’s “heroic leadership” and said she will never be forgotten.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was the light of our state, a servant to the nation, and a humanitarian for the world.



She leaves behind a legacy of heroic leadership, and her name will never be forgotten.



My prayers are with the former President and the entire Carter family. — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) November 19, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks have expressed condolences for The Carter family.

We grieve with the state of Georgia for the loss of humanitarian and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.



Our thoughts are with President Carter and the Carter family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LhzT1Hzz7w — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 19, 2023

The Atlanta Braves released the following statement:

The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family. pic.twitter.com/o86II16utR — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 19, 2023

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Jimmy Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

She is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015.

The schedule of memorial events and funeral ceremonies will be distributed as soon as possible to media and posted on here, according to the family. This tribute website includes the family’s official online condolence book and opportunities for memorial gifts, as well as an official biography and downloadable photos.

