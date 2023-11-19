Georgia

Ga. leaders react to the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Obit Rosalynn Carter FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, right, sit together ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis)

ATLANTA — Reactions are pouring in from around Georgia after the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Carter Center announced Sunday that Rosalyn, 96, passed away at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia. She died peacefully, with family by her side.

Mayor Andre Dickens described the former First Lady as an “activist, author and humanitarian.”

More than 96 years ago, a First Lady was born years ahead of her time who urged us to take our mental health seriously. She was Rosalynn Carter, and sadly she has passed away. Mrs. Carter worked side by side with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, to make life better for people around the world. She never stopped advocating for mental health or the Equal Rights Amendment. She was an activist, author and humanitarian, travelled internationally as her husband’s envoy and was the model for the modern day First Lady. The city of Atlanta joins all of Georgia—and mourners around the world—as we honor the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”

Georgia Democrats released the following statement on the death of the former First Lady:

Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia’s Fourth District called Rosalynn Carter’s contributions to Georgia and society as unparalleled.

Gov. Brian Kemp credited Rosalynn’s ‘indelible impact’ on Georgia and the nation as a whole.

Bernice King, daughter of Civil Rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King offered “love and prayers” to the Carter family during this loss.

Georgia Tech called Rosalynn Carter a ‘friend’ of the university and acknowledged her contributions.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Mrs. Carter represented “the best” of Georgians and expressed gratitude for the example Rosalynn set.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Rosalynn’s “profound faith, compassion and kindness” allowed for “transformational” change to families across the country.

The United States Secret Service also credited Rosalynn for her impact she had on others.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath credited Rosalynn’s “heroic leadership” and said she will never be forgotten.

The Atlanta Hawks have expressed condolences for The Carter family.

The Atlanta Braves released the following statement:

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Jimmy Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

She is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015.

The schedule of memorial events and funeral ceremonies will be distributed as soon as possible to media and posted on here, according to the family. This tribute website includes the family’s official online condolence book and opportunities for memorial gifts, as well as an official biography and downloadable photos.

