Braves clinch NL East for the 6th straight season

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — The Atlanta Braves have officially won the NL East for the sixth year in a row.
With a 4-1 win over the Phillies, the Braves clinched the division on Wednesday night.
They will finish the season with one of the top two records in the National League and receive a bye in the Wild Card round.
Atlanta went into a four-game series with the Phillies with a 15-game lead over them.
The Braves reaching the postseason for the sixth straight season marks the second-longest streak in franchise history.
Despite clinching the division, the Braves are still fighting to keep their first-place standing so they can retain home-field advantage moving into the postseason.
The NLDS is currently scheduled to begin in early October.
Next up, the Braves will head to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins.
