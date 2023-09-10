Braves officially retire number of legendary outfielder Andruw Jones

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves retired the jersey number of franchise legend Andruw Jones before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

In addition to the ceremony before the game, fans were given No. 25 signs and the number was cut into centerfield.

Despite the good vibes in the ballpark, the Braves lost 8-4.

Jones signed with the Braves in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his Major League debut in August of 1996.

Two months later, a 19-year-old Jones became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series, when he hit two home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series against the New York Yankees. The Braves would go on to lose that series, but Jones showed he was going to be an MLB star.

During his 12 seasons in Atlanta, the Curaçao native won ten straight Gold Glove Awards and made the All-Star Team five times. Additionally, in 2005 he won the Silver Slugger Award, the NL Hank Aaron Award, and the Major League Player of the Year.

Jones finished his Major League career with 1,933 hits, 1,289 RBIs, and 434 home runs.

He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jones joins his former teammates, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones in having their jerseys retired by the team.

Jones became the 11th player or manager to have their jersey retired by the Braves.

“Andruw Jones is one of the most dynamic, beloved players to ever wear a Braves uniform,” Atlanta Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said. “His impact on this organization far outlives his playing days, and this number retirement is a well-deserved honor.”

