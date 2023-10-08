Sen. Jon Ossoff offers resources for U.S. citizens still in Israel amid deadly Hamas attack

ATLANTA — Leaders in the United States are continuing to work to find ways to support those who are Israel amid a deadly attack launched by the Hamas militant group this weekend.

U.S. Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff announced Saturday he is working with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and senior U.S. national security officials on efforts to support U.S. allies and protect Americans in Israel.

Hamas’ unprecedented and surprise attack on Israel killed more than 300 Israelis and left thousands hurt.

“I condemn in the strongest terms Hamas’ indiscriminate and murderous assault on our Israeli allies,” Ossoff said. “I spoke with Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon to convey Georgians’ support for Israel and the Israeli people and our outrage and grief at the murder of Israeli civilians.”

Other Georgia officials, like Governor Brian Kemp, are joining international leaders in condemning the violence and showing their support for Israel.

“This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies,” Kemp said on Twitter. “The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people!”

The following are resources and information from Ossoff’s office for any U.S. citizens who are currently in Israel:

To contact Ossoff’s office for further information, click here or by calling 470-786-7800.

Terrorist attack leaves Israel in disarray and figuring out next steps Saturday night, customers filled the International Terminal at the World’s Busiest Airport. But the war in Israel is on the minds of many.

