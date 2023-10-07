Georgia leaders condemn deadly Hamas attack in Israel

ATLANTA — State leaders are reacting to the Saturday morning attack in Israel by the militant group Hamas.

The Israeli government has confirmed that at least 70 people have died.

Military officials say the fighting with Hamas took place in 22 places across the country.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the nation. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”

Georgia officials, like Governor Brian Kemp, are joining international leaders in condemning the violence and showing their support for Israel.

This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies. The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people! https://t.co/4cmOlcga3m — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 7, 2023

Senator Raphael Warnock said he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” by the attacking.

“We must condemn terrorism in all its forms,” he added.

I’m deeply saddened and alarmed by this morning’s news out of Israel.



We must condemn terrorism in all its forms. Praying for the victims of this disturbing violence and that peace may prevail. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 7, 2023

Rep. Lucy McBath said the nation of Israel has “every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.”

I strongly condemn the unprovoked terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, who has every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.



We mourn the lives violently cut short today. As we stand with Israel and its citizens, may we pray for peace. — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) October 7, 2023

Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde and Buddy Carter shared similar statements.

“I strongly condemn these horrific, senseless, and unprovoked acts of terror against innocent Israelis,” Clyde wrote.

Our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, is under attack by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists.



I strongly condemn these horrific, senseless, and unprovoked acts of terror against innocent Israelis.



America stands with Israel. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) October 7, 2023

The United States must stand with Israel! https://t.co/f7B6EC7JAs — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) October 7, 2023

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said the U.S. needs to send a “clear unequivocal message...that we stand firmly with our nation’s number one ally.”

Praying for the people of Israel amid these horrific Hamas terrorist attacks.



We must send a clear unequivocal message in our response that we stand firmly with our nation’s number one ally 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Tyler Harper (@TylerHarperGA) October 7, 2023

