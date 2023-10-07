Local

Georgia leaders condemn deadly Hamas attack in Israel

By WSBTV.com News Staff
GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 7: A general view of damage caused by Israeli air strikes on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

The Hamas attack on Israel GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 7: A general view of damage caused by Israeli air strikes on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — State leaders are reacting to the Saturday morning attack in Israel by the militant group Hamas.

The Israeli government has confirmed that at least 70 people have died.

Military officials say the fighting with Hamas took place in 22 places across the country.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the nation. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”

Georgia officials, like Governor Brian Kemp, are joining international leaders in condemning the violence and showing their support for Israel.

Senator Raphael Warnock said he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” by the attacking.

“We must condemn terrorism in all its forms,” he added.

Rep. Lucy McBath said the nation of Israel has “every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.”

Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde and Buddy Carter shared similar statements.

“I strongly condemn these horrific, senseless, and unprovoked acts of terror against innocent Israelis,” Clyde wrote.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said the U.S. needs to send a “clear unequivocal message...that we stand firmly with our nation’s number one ally.”

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 7: A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

The Hamas attack on Israel GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 7: A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

