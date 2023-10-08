Atlanta based Delta Airlines cancels weekend flights to Tel Aviv due to war

ATLANTA — The unprecedented and surprise attack on Israel by Hamas killed more than 300 Israelis and left thousands hurt.

Israel fired back and the Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 230 are dead in Gaza and almost 2,000 hurt.

Saturday night, customers filled the International Terminal at the World’s Busiest Airport. But the war in Israel is on the minds of many.

Both Delta and United Airlines have canceled flights to Tel Aviv for the weekend.

Zakaria Bassalem with Turkish Airlines said they are still operating as normal, but they are also paying close attention.

“We haven’t received any official email that confirms that the territory is closed,” he said.

Bassalem said some passengers changed their minds at the last minute.

“So far there are groups who canceled their reservations and that’s a personal choice,” he said.

“What we’re seeing is and this is important to understand in the bigger picture of what’s happening, is that as of 6:30 a.m. this morning Israel time, they had an unprovoked attack from Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz with Hillels of Georgia.

Rabbi Sernovitz said the war is affecting everyone in Israel.

“It is really a massacre that took place. The numbers that we have are over 1,500 injured in hospitals right now. This was an unprovoked massacre during the Jewish High Holy Days,” he said.

President Joe Biden asked the country to support Israel during this tragic time.

Rabbi Sernovitz said Israel needs as much support as they can get.

“People are in bomb shelters all over Israel right now scared for their lives.”

