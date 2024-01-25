Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris as next head coach

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Raheem Morris as their next head coach, NFL sources tell Channel 2 Action News Sports Director Zach Klein.

Morris had spent the last three seasons as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator.

The 47-year-old Morris should be familiar with the franchise, having spent six seasons as a coach with the Falcons from 2015 to 2020.

Morris was elevated to interim head coach in 2020 after the Falcons fired former Head Coach Dan Quinn.

With the Falcons, Morris worked as an assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and passing coordinator from 2015 to 2019. Then in 2020, he became the team’s defensive coordinator, before being elevated to interim head coach.

With this hire, Morris will become the first Black full-time head coach in the Falcons’ history.

This will be Morris’ second stint as a head coach, as he previously spent three seasons as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011.

Morris was just 32 when he was hired by the Buccaneers, making him one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history.

