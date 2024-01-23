Gwinnett native, former Brave retires after 11 seasons

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett native who pitched his final two seasons with the Atlanta Braves is calling it a career, he announced on Monday.

Collin McHugh, a Berry College graduate, who spent 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, announced his retirement on his Instagram.

“I was never the best player on any team I played for. Including my 7th grade church league team, on which I played catcher. I never did travel baseball. I went to a small private high school (@providenceacdmy) and a small NAIA college (@berrycollege),” McHugh wrote. “16 years later, it’s finally time for me to hang ‘em up. And as cringey as it might sound, I’m proud of myself. Proud that I didn’t give up. Proud of the clubhouses I’ve been lucky enough to have a locker in. Proud to be a member of the @mlbpa alongside this generation of amazing ballplayers.”





McHugh is most known for his time with the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2019, where he helped the team win the 2017 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old McHugh spent his final two years pitching out of the bullpen for his hometown team, making 99 appearances for the Braves.

McHugh also had stops with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays.

