Man robbed while using drive-through ATM in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are looking for a man they say robbed another man while he was using the drive-through ATM.

On March 31 at around 1:40 a.m., a man reported he was using a drive-through ATM at a Wells Fargo located on Meadow Church Road in Duluth when he was robbed at knifepoint.

The man said he was using the machine when a man approached him with a knife, taking his wallet before running away.

The suspect was described as a man with a black beard who was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, black gloves, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

