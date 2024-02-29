Student found stabbed in Gwinnett high school bathroom, rushed to hospital, district says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student was found stabbed in the bathroom of a Gwinnett County high school, school officials told Channel 2 Action News.

The incident happened at Brookwood High School on Thursday morning.

Brookwood’s principal said the boy was transported to the hospital. The district did not say what kind of injury the student sustained or identify the victim.

A Brookwood student was arrested and is facing serious criminal charges and school discipline, according to school officials.

“Violence against students and staff will not be tolerated at Brookwood High School,” the principal said in a statement to parents. “As is the case in this incident, those who engage in this type of behavior will face appropriate criminal charges. I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation seriously. The incident was handled promptly and thoroughly.”

An investigation is now underway, district officials said.

The school is operating on a normal schedule.

