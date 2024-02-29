Woman arrested in connection to attempted kidnapping at Georgia state park

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is behind bars after officials say she attempted to kidnap someone at a Georgia state park.
Monroe County sheriff told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday that deputies arrested Kara Christopher in connection to an incident that occurred in the High Falls State Park.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Feb. 19th, around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to investigate an attempted kidnapping at the park.
Authorities confirmed that the victim was safe. Their identity has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Chick-fil-A tells customers to throw away previously ordered Polynesian sauce over allergen concerns
- Georgia beach has been named one of Best U.S. Beaches for 2024
- Lep Day 2024: Deals, freebies to celebrate only once every 4 years
Christopher was charged with kidnapping and is being held without bond.
The attempted kidnapping remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group