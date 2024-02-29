Chick-fil-A tells customers to throw away previously ordered Polynesian sauce over allergen concerns

ATLANTA — Listen up Chick-fil-A lovers...if you’re a fan of this popular dipping sauce, you might want to check out the company’s new message.
Chick-fil-A announced a recall of its Polynesian sauce.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The popular chicken food chain posted the message on its website this week, instructing customers to ‘discard previously ordered Polynesian sauce.’
CFA said the sauce may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.
The CFA message said to throw away any Polynesian dipping sauce you may have taken home between Feb. 14- 27, 2024.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Forced to resign and rehired – Officers across state accused of wrongdoing now back on the force
- Gwinnett woman charged after video shows boy riding in Dodge Challenger trunk holding baby bassinet
- Severe storms move out of Atlanta after leaving trail of damage
If you have any questions, call Chick-fil-A CARES at (866)-232-2040.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group