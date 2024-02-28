LIVE UPDATES: Multiple metro Atlanta counties under severe thunderstorm warnings

ATLANTA, Ga. — A line of strong storms is currently moving through metro Atlanta.

Much cooler temperatures are moving in behind the storms.

The storms downed trees and power lines across metro Atlanta. Thousands of people were without power Wednesday afternoon.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:13 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Butts, Henry, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties until 5 p.m.

3:59 p.m.

More than 3,000 people are without power in Gwinnett, more than 2,100 are out in Fulton and around 2,000 customers are without power in DeKalb County.

3:56 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and Troup counties until 4:45 p.m.

3:53 p.m.

Avoid the area of Jett Rd. from Tanglewood Trail to Mt. Paran Rd. NW in Sandy Springs due to multiple trees and wires in the roadway. Jett Rd. is temporarily closed between Tanglewood Trail and Mt. Paran.

3:50 p.m.

All lanes are blocked on SR 13 S at Gaines Ferry Rd. in Hall County due to roadway debris.

3:47 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clarke and Jackson counties until 4:30 p.m.

3:46 p.m.

A tree is down on Hwy 108/Fincher Rd. at Ruff White Rd in Canton. All lanes are closed.

3:44 p.m.

Jackson Electric said a power outage in Gwinnett County is impacting more than 3,000 people.

3:41 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale and Walton counties until 4:30 p.m.

3:32 p.m.

The National Weather Service just measured a 63-mph wind gust at Peachtree DeKalb Airport.

3:27 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties until 4:15 p.m.

3:22 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Fulton, Heard and Troup counties until 4 p.m.

3:19 p.m.

Cobb County is reporting several trees and power lines down across roads.

3:16 p.m.

Around 2,500 Cobb Electric customers are without power across Cobb, Fulton, Cherokee and Bartow counties.

3:14 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Banks, Barrow, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties until 3:45 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding counties until 3:30 p.m.

2:54 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Forsyth, Gwinnett, Banks, Dawson, Hall and Jackson counties until 3:15 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

Fincher Road in Cherokee County is closed in both directions from Knox Bridge Highway to Lake Arrowhead due to trees and power lines down across the road.

2:42 p.m.

Sandy Springs police say a tree is down across a road at 5021 Northside Drive.

2:39 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Paulding, Haralson, Carroll, Cobb and Douglas counties until 3 p.m.

2:38 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cherokee, Forsyth and Dawson counties until 3 p.m.

Chance of isolated, severe storms in the metro area but not widespread













