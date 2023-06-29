Oldest sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Willie Christine King Farris, dies at 95

ATLANTA — The oldest sibling of Martin Luther King Jr. has passed away at the age 95.

Dr. Willie Christine King Farris, blazed her own trail as an educator, spending nearly six decades at Spelman College. In a statement from Martin Luther King III, he said:

“Aunt Christine embodied what it meant to be a public servant. Like my dad, she spent her life fighting for equality and against racism in America.

“She defied the odds that held back too many marginalized communities – going on to become a civil rights leader and acclaimed author. No stranger to adversity, Aunt Christine used the tragedies of the assassinations of her mother and brother to fight for change in America.

“Arndrea, Yolanda and I were lucky to spend time with her in her final days, and we know the Lord is welcoming her with open arms, alongside my parents and the rest of her family.

“We will truly miss my Aunt, but know that she leaves behind a tremendous legacy that will outlive us all and we commit to carrying that legacy on for future generations.”

An author, and renowned educator, Farris will probably be best remembered for her dedication in making sure generations to come will know her middle brother.

She was born Sept. 11, 1927. That made her 16 months older than her brother Martin and nearly three years older than her youngest brother AD King.

In an essay dated 1950, her brother Martin wrote about their relationship, saying the three remained close because they were so close in age. It was a bond that never faded decades after Martin’s assassination.

“It’s humbling to think that my brother is being honored this way,” Farris told Channel 2 Action News in a previous interview.

In the years that followed, Farris helped her sister-in-law Coretta Scott King preserve his teachings and legacy. In 2006, Farris and the family would have to lead the cause without Coretta by their side.

“There are no words to capture Coretta Scott King. My sister, my friend, my confidante. Years of sharing and trials made Coretta as close to me as any blood sister could be,” Farris said during Coretta Scott King’s funeral.

One year after the passing of Coretta, Channel 2 Action News spoke with Farris about the future of the King Center. Members of the family wanted to sell it, while others wanted to hold on.

“We worked very closely every step of the way on building it and I just want to ensure that it’s there. It was her dream that, you know, it would be established to carry on the life and work of her husband, my brother,” Farris said at that time.

Farris graduated from Spelman College and New York’s Columbia University Teacher’s College. She spent eight years with Atlanta Public Schools before she returned to her alma mater: Spelman.

She married Isaac Newton Farris in August 1960. Her brothers, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and AD King officiated the wedding. Farris had two children, Isaac Newton Jr. and Angela Christine.

Farris was an icon on the Spelman campus for 56 years. She retired in May 2014.

“I’m thankful that I’ve been here this long. I’m just thankful,” she said.

Even with the degree from Spelman and the advanced degrees from Columbia, APS refused to hire Farris when she returned. In fact, they turned down her application twice.

Her father said it was in retaliation for the 11 years he spent fighting the district to equalize teachers’ salaries.

In a statement from the King Center, it said:

“The King Center joins the King and Farris families, civil rights activists, the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church family, academic family, and people of goodwill worldwide in celebrating the life of our servant leader, founding board member, former Vice Chair & Treasurer, activist, educator and family matriarch, the beloved Dr. Christine King Farris. The sister of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. passed on the morning of June 29 at 95.”

