2 teenage girls shot at carnival at North Point Mall, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two teenage girls have been taken to the hospital and a suspect is on the run after a shooting at a carnival at a north Fulton County mall, police say.

Alpharetta police say they were called to North Point Mall on Wednesday evening just after 7 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl who had been shot.

Channel 2 Action News crews at the mall saw someone being airlifted to the hospital.

Police say the other victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

They are both currently stable.

The suspected shooter ran from the mall after the shooting, according to police.

They have only identified the suspected shooter as a young adult man.

Detectives say they found a handgun in the area of the rides, where the shooting happened.

It is unclear if the shooting happened on one of the rides.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear.

“It’s terrible for it to happen anywhere,” Johns Creek resident Ann McKinney said. “But especially in a suburban environment that we live in up here in North Fulton.”

North Point Mall’s management company, Trademark Property, issued the following statement:

“We are saddened by the incident that took place at the carnival outside of our mall last night. We are grateful for the Alpharetta Police Department’s swift response, and wish strength and healing to the two victims being treated at local hospitals.”

