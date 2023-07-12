Usher’s ex-wife starts petition to “drain, clean, restore” Lake Lanier on anniversary of son’s death

ATLANTA — The ex-wife of Atlanta R&B singer and songwriter Usher has started a petition to “drain, clean, restore and improve safety” at Lake Lanier.

Tameka Foster took to Instagram last week to announce the petition on the one-year anniversary of her son Kile’s death after he was hit by a JetSki while swimming in the lake.

Kile was unresponsive when he was pulled from the lake following the crash. He died two weeks later.

“Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change. Let’s ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake,” Foster wrote in her post.

According to her petition listed on Change.org, Foster has laid out several things she wants changed at the lake:

“1. Drain, clean, and restore the lake to remove any potential hazards materials, debris, and potential dangers lurking within the lake to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for visitors.

“2. Implement stricter regulations and proper zoning for various water-related activities, ensuring that all users of the lake abide by safety guidelines and regulations.

“3. Enhance the enforcement of rules and regulations to prevent avoidable accidents and tragedies.

“4. Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the altered current patterns caused by the lake’s construction over a city. Utilize this information to implement enhanced safety measures, including designated areas for specific activities and appropriate signage to educate visitors about potential risks.

“5. Collaborate with experts in water safety and recreation to develop and implement comprehensive safety protocols, guidelines, and educational programs for lake visitors of all ages.

“6. Engage with local communities, visitors, and stakeholders to address concerns, gather feedback, and foster a sense of transparency, empathy, and accountability in ensuring lake safety.

“7. Promote responsible water-based recreation while protecting the lake’s ecosystem and natural resources.

“8. Acknowledge and rectify the racial and Confederate associations tied to the lake through educational initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and the promotion of inclusivity and unity. Emphasize the importance of creating an environment that welcomes and respects individuals from all backgrounds.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had just over 1,500 signatures, about 1,000 shy of its goal.

“Together, let us create a cleaner, safer, more enjoyable, and inclusive environment for all visitors and residents. I Love You Kile and I will fight to the end,” Foster wrote.

