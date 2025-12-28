Shooting investigation, building damage closes 17th St., southbound interstate lanes also closed

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD said the road block on 17th Street will stay in place for awhile Saturday night.

The Invesco building nearby on Spring Street was damaged by gunfire. Glass is falling from the building.

Police are on the scene at 17th Street near the 75/85 Northbound exit, as well as southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and Interstate 85.

The I-85 Southbound exit to 10th/14th/17th St. and I-75 Southbound exit to 16th/14th/10th St. are all closed.

Earlier tonight, APD said they were investigating a shots fired call at Atlantic Station nearby. Those turned out to be fireworks.

But real shots were fired later at 17th and Spring Street.

Crowds of young people were seen along the road earlier tonight, trying to get back into Atlantic Station.

It’s currently unknown if the three incidents are related.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD for more details, and they say they’ll have more details later.

This is a developing story.

