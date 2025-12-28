2 found dead in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirmed Saturday that two people, a male and female, were found dead at a residence.

Police said they were called to the scene about about 4 p.m. at 618 Cooledge Ave. NE on a person down call.

They say it’s an isolated incident, and they are not looking for suspects.

This is a developing story.

