2 found dead in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirmed Saturday that two people, a male and female, were found dead at a residence.
Police said they were called to the scene about about 4 p.m. at 618 Cooledge Ave. NE on a person down call.
Channel 2 Action News has a team on the scene and will have more on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
They say it’s an isolated incident, and they are not looking for suspects.
This is a developing story.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group