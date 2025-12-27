Tyler Perry sued by another actor accusing him of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A second actor is now accusing Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry of sexually assaulting him.

Mario Rodriguez, who appeared in Perry’s 2016 movie “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” filed a lawsuit on Thursday in California, the Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit alleges that Perry subjected him to repeated unwanted sexual advances that lasted for several years.

In the lawsuit, Rodriguez also claims that Perry committed sexual battery and assault against him at Perry’s Los Angeles home.

Rodriguez is also suing Lionsgate, which distributed the film.

He is seeking at least $77 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Rodriguez was approached by a trainer at an Equinox gym in 2014 who said Perry wanted his phone number to discuss an acting role.

After Rodriguez was cast in the movie, he was invited to Perry’s home where he says he was touched inappropriately.

It also details similar incidents in 2016, 2018 and 2019, including one in which he claims Perry tried to unbuckle his pants and another in which Perry allegedly placed Rodriguez’s hand on his genitals.

The lawsuit claims Perry gave Rodriguez $5,000 on several occasions after the encounters.

Earlier this year, Derek Dixon, an actor who worked on Perry’s TV drama “The Oval,” filed a $260 million lawsuit against the filmmaker, accusing him of repeatedly sexually assaulting him.

Dixon claims Perry offered him an increasingly prominent role on the show as his sexual advances became more aggressive.

He went on to claim that he had been groped on “multiple occasions,” including one instance where his clothes were forcibly pulled off.

Rodriguez says learning of Dixon’s allegations led him to file his own lawsuit.

Lionsgate did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Perry’s lawyer denied the allegations.

