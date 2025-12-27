Former ‘Bachelorette’ stars JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers welcome first child by emergency C-section

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — One of Bachelor Nation’s longest-standing couples are now parents.

Former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher, 35, and the winner of her season, and now-husband, 37-year-old Jordan Rodgers, welcomed their first daughter just a few days before Christmas.

But just like the couple’s love story, their daughter’s birth wasn’t quite conventional.

Fletcher shared on social media that she went in for a sonogram on Dec. 23 and found out she needed to deliver via emergency C-section.

A few hours later, the new mom and dad met Romy Blair Rodgers.

"What a whirlwind these last couple of days have been but in the most magical way," she wrote. "Romy Blair Rodgers you are our whole world."

Fletcher and Rodgers met during the filming of the twelfth season of “The Bachelorette” in 2016. The couple finally married in 2022.

The couple has hosted several TV shows together since their time on “The Bachelorette.”

Rodgers, whose brother is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is a football commentator for ESPN and SEC Network.

The next season of “The Bachelorette,” starring “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, is scheduled to premiere on March 22, 2026 on Channel 2.

