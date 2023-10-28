DeKalb woman says we only saw ‘part of the story’ of her time on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on Channel 2

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman set out to find love once again, but this time she invited America to join her on the journey.

Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville, was a contestant on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which airs on Channel 2.

In Thursday night’s episode, the final six women vying for Gerry Turner’s heart were cut down to just three and Mason did not receive a rose and was eliminated.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez got to talk to Mason after her elimination.

She says she’s seen great reactions to her time on the show from the metro Atlanta community.

“[It’s] mostly positive, but there’s always kind of mean, angry people out there,” she said.

“You can’t pay attention to them. You’re too fabulous for that,” Estevez told her.

Mason says her time on the show and her relationship with Turner was surreal.

“I’d say a prayer and say, you know, ‘Wake me, shake me if this a dream or something.’ You know, pinch pinch,” she described.

During one episode, Mason revealed to Turner that she had missed her daughter’s wedding to film the show, a decision some have praised her for, but others have criticized her for.

“Well, of course, you only saw a part of the story, as Andy Rooney said, ‘I’d like to give you the rest of the story.’ But we don’t have time. But there is part of the story that America doesn’t know. I tell you, my son-in-law and my daughter, were the ones who shoved me out the door and said, ‘Go,’ and that’s the truth,” she described.

She said her son-in-law in particular had some very sweet words for her about missing the wedding.

“He said, ‘Mom, a ceremony is eight minutes.’ He said, ‘Our marriage is forever.’ He said, ‘Go, it doesn’t make sense...’ so I had no choice,” Mason explained.

“The Golden Bachelor” aims to make sure that everyone of a certain age knows it’s never too late to find love.

“Finding love, companionship, adventure with someone special is not just possible, it’s probable, so don’t give up,” Mason shared with Estevez.

Only time will tell if we get a “Golden Bachelorette.” If we do, could a friendly face be the lead?

The next episode of “The Golden Bachelor” airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

