2 teens sent to the hospital. Their classmate sold them THC-infused gummies, North Ga. sheriff says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is behind bars after officials say drugs he gave to classmates landed them in the hospital.

According to Floyd County Sheriff reports obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Monday at 8 a.m., a Floyd County police SRO received reports of a teen giving away drugs to his classmates.

The report said Pepperell High School student Billy Jackson, 17, was on the bus and gave THC-infused gummy candies to two classmates.

According to the investigation, the two students were sent to the hospital after ingesting the drugs.

The identities and conditions of the students have not been released.

Jackson admitted to officers that he planned to sell the drugs at school to make money.

Floyd County Schools officials sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement regarding the incident:

“This was an unfortunate decision made by this individual, but we are pleased with and appreciate our school administration and first responders for acting in a quick manner and abiding by our school policies and procedures in order to maintain a safe school environment.”

Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on school grounds, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession with intent to distribute and disruption of a public school.

