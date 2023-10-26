Here are the best and worst small cities in Georgia, study shows

GEORGIA — While some people may like the bright lights and busy streets others prefer nature and the country’s wildlife. No matter which you prefer, you can find it in Georgia.

According to a new study by WalletHub, three Georgia cities are ranked among the best and four among the worst.

The cities are ranked in the study by five categories including affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety.

WalletHub’s 2023 “Best Small Cities in America” list put three metro Atlanta cities as the best.

Woodstock was ranked the highest, in the 98th percentile, while Alpharetta came in the 95th percentile and Duluth rounded into the 91st percentile.

Carmel, Indiana was ranked the highest in the U.S., while Lexington, Massachusetts came in second with Brentwood, Tennessee following, according to the study.

The study compared over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability. The indicators included school systems, housing costs and the number of restaurants.

Stonecrest, East Point and LaGrange, all part of the metropolitan area, were ranked in the bottom two percent for the worst cities in the U.S.

Albany, Georgia was ranked the second-worst city for education and health, while Evans, Georgia near Augusta, was rated 5th overall on affordability.

The list showed that Stonecrest was in the bottom ten for quality of life.

For the full list, click here.

