Mom says Henry County school staff member hit her daughter and 4 other students over Chromebooks

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — In Henry County, a mom calls for accountability after she says a school staff member hit her daughter over Chromebooks.

Britany Walker wants a Dutchtown Elementary school staff member fired after she says the paraprofessional hit her daughter and four other students.

“There is no excuse. No staff member should ever put their hands on a student,” Walker said.

Henry County Schools says the incident is under investigation and confirmed a staff member is currently on administrative leave.

Channel 2 Action News talked with Walker and her daughter Neveah about what happened.

According to the 4th grader, the para pro became irritated with some students in her class because they didn’t have their Chromebooks or they were not charged.

“She turned red and started yelling at us, and when we walked out, she hit us in our backs,” Neveah said.

Neveah says the staff member hit a total of five students. Soon, the kids told their side of events to school officials.

Walker said the school notified her that something had happened to her daughter in the early afternoon.

“The only information he could give me was that she wasn’t sexually assaulted. Nothing other than that,” Walker said.

Walker rushed to the school to pick up her child and learned about what allegedly happened.

“Immediately when I looked at her back,” Walker said. “Her back was red, and it looked like someone’s handlines.”

Walker said she went to the principal and local authorities to get the staff member allegedly responsible, to be held accountable.

“Nothing warranted you touching and abusing any kid,” Walker said. “Dead Chromebooks and not having a charger? That makes no sense.”

The school district would not confirm the identity of the staff member.

Efforts to reach the staff member through other channels were unsuccessful.

