Local active shooting survival instructor says these are things you should do to protect yourself

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In the wake of the latest mass shooting in Maine, some locals are wondering what you can do to protect yourself.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco met with an instructor who teaches people how to survive active shooter scenarios. Orrick Curry is a former detective and police trainer.

“Things are going to start happening so fast,” said Curry. “Especially when you see someone come in, especially, with a long gun, an assault weapon.”

In a restaurant, Curry said adults should pick a seat where they can see anyone coming into the room.

“I’m going to sit down, I’ll sit this way with my back against the wall so I can look at the door so I can see what’s going on, what’s coming in,” Curry said as he took a seat inside the dining area.

He said he would put his child in front of him.

He said if a shooter arrives, remember the word ‘avoid’, and run. Curry said while running you should check for exits.

He said if you run into a bathroom, make sure you can lock the door on the other side to barricade yourself in there. He said be sure to turn off your phone so the shooter doesn’t hear any noise.

He said in restaurants, you can run to the kitchen to check for an exit or weapons. He said hot food, hot pots and pans can help you defend yourself.

He pointed to knives on the wall and said, “Grab them, throw them,” said Curry.

If you can get the shooter down on the ground, hold them there until police arrive.

The next stop with Curry was a boutique for clothing and gifts. He said to keep in mind, something can be happening inside a building before you get in there. He said because of that, it is important to be observant. Know your exits once inside. Look for doors and windows that you can escape through.

He pointed to a sunglasses rack and said, “You can take this, and throw it over,” said Curry.

He said that can slow a shooter down and disrupt their path to you.

He said in a grocery store, you can use your cart to do that. “If you see the person coming down your isle, you just push it down your isle or throw it over,” said Curry.

He said you can look for loading docks in the back of large buildings. You can try to escape through those garage doors.

If you do get hurt, prepare to give yourself first aid until after police stop the immediate threat or clear the building of any possible suspects.

He said remember to get a good description of the shooter. Plus, keep one ear free, with no headphones, so you can hear gunfire if it erupts.

