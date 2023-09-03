Metro woman hopes to hit jackpot this fall on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

ATLANTA — In a quest to find love once again, the next “Bachelor” from ABC’s hit reality television franchise will be slightly older – age 71 actually.

ABC announced earlier this year that 22 women will try to win Gerry Turner’s heart as he becomes “The Golden Bachelor.”

“It’s never too late to fall in love again,” Turner told “Good Morning America.”

Turner, a retired restaurateur from Indiana, will meet women from all walks of life, including a wedding officiant, a retired teacher and a fitness instructor.

The network released the contestants that will compete for Turner’s hand in marriage, and among the 22 is a woman from metro Atlanta.

Contestant Sandra, is 75, and a retired executive assistant from Doraville.

“Sandra describes herself as creative, patient and independent. In her free time, she loves hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, and playing racquetball. This also isn’t Sandra’s first time on TV. She may be recognized as a big winner on her favorite show, ‘Wheel of Fortune,’” the network said in a news release.

Sandra is hoping she will hit the jackpot again, and be Turner’s new bride-to-be.

Turner was married once before.

He was previously married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 43 years until her death in 2017.

The couple have two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and are grandparents to two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

“The Golden Bachelor” will air this fall on WSB-TV.

