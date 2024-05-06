Local

Hello there: Ewan McGregor surprises Atlanta fans at ‘The Phantom Menace’ screening

By WSBTV.com News Staff

New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Ewan McGregor speaks onstage at the Ewan McGregor Spotlight panel during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

ATLANTA — The Force was strong with a group of “Star Wars” fans who attended a special screening for “Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace” in Atlanta.

Obi-Wan Kenobi himself Ewan McGregor surprised fans at the Plaza Theatre for Star Wars Day on May 4. The Atlanta theater posted photos of his appearance on social media where he addressed the crowd with one of his catchphrases.

“I legit started crying when he said ‘hello there,’” one follower commented.

“Same!” the theater replied.

The “Star Wars” actor is currently in Atlanta filming his new movie “Flowervale Street,” an upcoming mystery-thriller that also stars Anne Hathaway.

The co-stars have been spotted at different spots around town and both recently attended an Atlanta Hawks game.

The surprise from McGregor capped off the 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival at the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre, which could be in the running to host another major festival: Sundance.

“I think it’s time, and I think we’re the place,” Plaza and Tara owner Chris Escobar told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

