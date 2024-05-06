Hello there: Ewan McGregor surprises Atlanta fans at ‘The Phantom Menace’ screening

ATLANTA — The Force was strong with a group of “Star Wars” fans who attended a special screening for “Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace” in Atlanta.

Obi-Wan Kenobi himself Ewan McGregor surprised fans at the Plaza Theatre for Star Wars Day on May 4. The Atlanta theater posted photos of his appearance on social media where he addressed the crowd with one of his catchphrases.

“I legit started crying when he said ‘hello there,’” one follower commented.

“Same!” the theater replied.

The “Star Wars” actor is currently in Atlanta filming his new movie “Flowervale Street,” an upcoming mystery-thriller that also stars Anne Hathaway.

The co-stars have been spotted at different spots around town and both recently attended an Atlanta Hawks game.

Don Cheadle & Ewan McGregor in the house! pic.twitter.com/8lGnff5ACt — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 24, 2024

The surprise from McGregor capped off the 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival at the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre, which could be in the running to host another major festival: Sundance.

“I think it’s time, and I think we’re the place,” Plaza and Tara owner Chris Escobar told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

