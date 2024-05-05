Electrical issue causes PF Changs to catch fire inside Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Fire and Rescue says operations at Cumberland Mall will continue as usual after an electrical fire at PF Changs.

Fire officials say when they arrived, fire personal evacuated PF Changs and nearby restaurants.

After their investigation, officials say they found a small electrical fire in PF Changs.

Officials say there was an extensive overhaul needed to put the fire out, however, no one was injured.

It is unclear how long this PF Changs location will be closed, however, it will be closed for the “foreseeable future”, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

