4 shot, including at least one student, on GSU campus, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers, along with GSU investigators, are at the RaceTrac on Piedmont Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed four people have been shot, including at least one GSU student. All four were taken to the hospital.

The victim’s identities have not been released.

Police said at least one of the victims is in very critical condition.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

