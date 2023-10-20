8-year-old dies after being pulled from house fire, north Ga. fire officials say

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A young child is dead after officials say she was found in a house engulfed in flames

Barrow County fire officials said just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, crews received reports of a fire with people still inside the home on Matthew School Road.

When crews arrived, two adults who had escaped the home said an eight-year-old was still inside.

Authorities said firefighters entered the home through a bedroom window and found the child in a bed.

Crews quickly got the child out of the window and worked to provide medical care to them and two adults.

The two adults were taken to the hospital.

Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Officials confirmed that the child died. Their identity has not been released.

“Unfortunately, despite heroic efforts by the firefighters, the child passed away as a result of injuries from the fire,” Deputy Chief Brett Skinner said. “I am very proud of the fact that they put their lives at risk in an attempt to give the child the best chance at surviving. My thoughts and prayers will be with the family that suffered such a great loss and the firefighters who were on the scene.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group